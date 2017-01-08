Gaurav Chopra meets friend Bani J’s BFF Gauahar Khan – SEE PIC
Mumbai: Gaurav Chopra recently met his friend Bani J’s BFF- Gauhar Khan. The TV hunk, who was the latest celebrity contestant to get evicted from the house of Bigg Boss season 10, met up with his new friend’s best buddy Gauahar.
Chopra, who befriended Bani inside the house of Bigg Boss, took to Twitter to share a photograph with Gauahar, the winner of Bigg Boss season 8.
He tweeted:
When #G met #G #promises #uwereright #aurkuchh ?! Thank u for the beauty n grace , ms G @GAUAHAR_KHAN pic.twitter.com/Ag7uhNs7DD
— gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) 6 January 2017
@gauravchopraa thank YOU ... ... N you all that I say it for... Was lovely meeting you , the other G!!!!..
— GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) 6 January 2017
Gauahar had recently made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss to meet Bani and encourage her to remain strong until the very end of the show.
Since Gaurav’s eviction, Bani has almost been left alone and has to fend for herself in his absence.
Nonetheless, Bani has two cheerleaders outside, who are ever ready to support her.
With G and G teaming up for Bani, looks like the fitness freak has no dearth of support.
