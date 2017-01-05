Gaurav Chopra spills the beans, reveals interesting details about 'Bigg Boss' contract!

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra was undoubtedly one of the most famous celebrities of the on-going edition. From his godly voice to macho attitude, the 37-year-old actor gave all the reasons to the viewers to fall for him.

But, sadly, the 'Uttaran' star failed to make it to the finale. After getting evicted from superstar Salman Khan's show, Gaurav spilled the beans about his contract and revealed a few interesting things which they were barred from saying inside the controversial house.

"According to the contract, we weren't allowed to talk about religion or politics, speak in English, get violent or physical," Mid-Day quoted him as saying.

However, Gaurav was concerned about his safety before participating in the program.

He further said, "Before entering the house, I asked the makers to assure me that I will be safe inside. The fights that happen on Bigg Boss are real. You have no idea how dangerous it can be."

Well, that is quite understandable!

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.