Gautam Rode loses voice on set of Kaal Bhairav Rajasya

Gautam had to shout and speak dialogues loudly for the character of Veervardhan and this eventually took a toll on his health.

New Delhi: Television actor Gautam Rode lost his voice while shooting for the second season of 'Kaal Bhairav Rajasya'.

But this didn't stop him from shooting as he feels 'it comes as a part and parcel of the industry'.

"I always believed in playing a character that look real and convincing. Even for the shoot of `Kaal Bhairav`, where I had to shout on the top of my voice and be rough, the makers insisted to give a fake shot, however I disagreed and decided to keep it real. 

"Of course, such characters have a toll on the health and its own consequences, but I think it comes as a part and parcel of the industry. I have been drinking hot water and taking medicines to have a better voice and throat," Gautam said in a statement.

