Getting to experiment with my character in 'Thapki Pyaar Ki', says Jigyasa Singh
Mumbai: TV actress Jigyasa Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of a crime reporter after seven years leap in the TV show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki’, says she is excited as she is getting the opportunity to experiment with her character.
"I kick-started my career with Thapki and the past couple of years have been very enriching. As we move the story forward with Thapki now being not only a mother but also a crime journalist, I cannot help but feel privileged for the exposure," Jigyasa said in a statement.
Talking about her new role, she said: "With this new twist, I am getting the opportunity to experiment with my character. It is going to be a challenge, but I am really excited about it as well."
Seven years down the line in the show, Thapki will be seen pursuing her career as a crime reporter, while Bihaan, played by actor Manish Goplani, will end up being with Sankar, who is a strong influence in his life.
Talking about his character, Manish said: "With this leap, my character is getting a new dimension which pushes my limits as an actor. Bihaan's new look is completely different from the previous one and will support a lot of new twists that have been plotted in the show."
The actor says the character will have a drastic change in his personality.
"I am spending as much time as possible working towards making it distinctive. I hope that the audience will accept me in this new avatar," Manish added.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kajol to judge 'Nach Baliye' latest season; Karan Singh Grover to turn host!
- Kangana Ranaut stuns Karan Johar on ‘Koffee With Karan’?
- Priyanka Chopra shares her story about body critics on 'The View'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan set for her BIG TV debut?
- Karan Patel transforms into Gulabo for ‘Yeh Hai Mohobbatein’ – WATCH
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless