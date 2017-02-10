Getting to experiment with my character in 'Thapki Pyaar Ki', says Jigyasa Singh

Mumbai: TV actress Jigyasa Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of a crime reporter after seven years leap in the TV show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki’, says she is excited as she is getting the opportunity to experiment with her character.

"I kick-started my career with Thapki and the past couple of years have been very enriching. As we move the story forward with Thapki now being not only a mother but also a crime journalist, I cannot help but feel privileged for the exposure," Jigyasa said in a statement.

Talking about her new role, she said: "With this new twist, I am getting the opportunity to experiment with my character. It is going to be a challenge, but I am really excited about it as well."

Seven years down the line in the show, Thapki will be seen pursuing her career as a crime reporter, while Bihaan, played by actor Manish Goplani, will end up being with Sankar, who is a strong influence in his life.

Talking about his character, Manish said: "With this leap, my character is getting a new dimension which pushes my limits as an actor. Bihaan's new look is completely different from the previous one and will support a lot of new twists that have been plotted in the show."

The actor says the character will have a drastic change in his personality.

"I am spending as much time as possible working towards making it distinctive. I hope that the audience will accept me in this new avatar," Manish added.