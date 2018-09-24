'GOT' finale will be 'incredible' for women: Maisie Williams

London: Maisie Williams has promised the much-awaited finale of "Game of Thrones" will be "incredible" for women.

The 21-year-old actor, best known as Arya Stark in the hit HBO series, said as the show progressed, the female characters have grown from strength-to-strength and staked their claim to positions of power.

"For me, 'Game of Thrones' is a medieval world in which women don't have a lot of rights yet they still prevail. But I do think that as the seasons have gone on, it's become more and more amazing for women.

"And this final season is going to be incredible. It just feels great, being on set with all these girls. They're all ruling, you know, they're all back on top - it's pretty impressive," Williams told Britain's Elle magazine.

The actor, who has featured in the series since its inception in 2011, said she wanted to sail through all the seasons.

"Season one to eight, that's what I wanted. I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last," she said of the show known for killing off fan favourites at sudden intervals.

While Williams is forlorn about wrapping "GOT", she is excited about the future.

"I'm still young but I could play a 21-year-old with their own family - getting offered that sort of part is very intriguing.

"More recently, I've been reading scripts of 16-year-old characters and thinking, these are complex girls I couldn't have played when I was 16, but now I can really get into their psyche," she said.

The eighth and final season of "GOT" premieres next year.

Recently, it emerged the most Emmy-winning show with nine trophies, including third win as Outstanding Drama Series and Peter Dinklage's third Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award.