हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Dubey

Govinda's movies are like stress busters for Ravi Dubey

Mumbai, Actor-host Ravi Dubey says watching actor Govinda's movies is like a stress buster for him.

Govinda&#039;s movies are like stress busters for Ravi Dubey

Mumbai, Actor-host Ravi Dubey says watching actor Govinda's movies is like a stress buster for him.

The host of the reality game show "Sabse Smart Kaun?" shoots for long hours and lives a hectic lifestyle.

"I am a huge fan of Govinda. I work round the clock and his movies are like stress busters for me. They are so light-hearted and peaceful. Those are what you need after a long day at work," Ravi said in a statement.

"Sabse Smart Kaun?" is aired on Star Plus and streamed on Hotstar.

Tags:
Ravi DubeyTV actorGovindaDancing uncle

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close