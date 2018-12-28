Hard to see someone else as 'Bigg Boss' winner: Surbhi Rana

New Delhi: After getting evicted from the "Bigg Boss" 12 house during the finale week, contestant Surbhi Rana says she can't see someone else as winning the show. For her, she is the true winner of the show.

"I played well from the starting and I used to believe that I will win the show. And now I am no more a part of the show, It would be hard to see someone else grabbing the winner's trophy. But it is all about destiny...," Surbhi told IANS.

Though Surbhi is no more in the finale race, she wants actor Karanvir Bohra to come out as the winner.

"Karanvir is one of my close friends. After myself, if there is someone in the house who deserves to win the show it is KV only. He is an amazing human being."

The 26-year-old, who entered the Salman Khan hosted show as the first wild card entry was often criticised for her fights with other participants in the house, especially with former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

Asked about her opinion of Sreesanth, Surbhi said: "Being a cricket lover, I was Sree's fan since childhood. I used to admire him and respect him but in the house, we were not able to get along with each other well. We both have different mindsets. And if something wrong happens in front of my eyes, I will always raise my voice against it and same happened in 'Bigg Boss'.

The "Bigg Boss" 12 Grand finale will take place on Sunday and the top five finalists Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary will compete against each other for the winner's title.