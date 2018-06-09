हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HBO officially orders Game Of Thrones prequel pilot

HBO has ordered a pilot for a possible spinoff of the mega-hit series, the network confirmed to CNN.

Image Courtesy: GOT still

Los Angeles: The fictional world of Westeros won`t disappear after the mythical saga "Game of Thrones" wraps its eight seasons run in 2019.

HBO has given a pilot order to a yet untitled prequel, created by author George R.R. Martin and screenwriter Jane Goldman, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

The series will be set way back in Westeros` history, thousands of years before the events of GoT.

It will chronicle the world`s descent from the golden age of heroes to its darkest hour, according to HBO.

The logline continued: "Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros` history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend...it`s not the story we think we know." 

HBO revealed last June that it planned to produce a prequel series and was considering five possible ideas.

"Game of Thrones" has become a global phenomenon with its whimsical world of dragons and White Walkers on one hand, and a touch of reality with the complexity of emotions, relationships and how they cannot be trusted when it comes to ruling a kingdom.

The show brought worldwide acclaim to actors like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iwan Rheon and Iain Glen.

