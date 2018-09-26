हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Game of Thrones

You can now visit 'Game of Thrones' sets!

Mark your calendars already- the gates open next year!

You can now visit &#039;Game of Thrones&#039; sets!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: Good news for Game of Thrones fans! You can now visit the sets of your beloved fantasy-drama series.

According to a new announcement from the network, HBO is commemorating a decade of filming in Northern Ireland by opening up sites featured in the show to the public as attractions, reported E! News. With breathtaking sets, costumes, props, weapons, and models as well as digital content, be prepared for an unforgettable experience!

'HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person', Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing and Retail for HBO, said in a statement. 'We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world. The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland's pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects,' he added.

'Game of Thrones' was a big winner at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home the award for 'outstanding drama series. 'The fantasy-drama' will conclude with its eighth season premiering in 2019. 

