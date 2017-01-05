Here's how Swami Om reacted when he was asked to leave 'Bigg Boss' house!
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is only getting nastier with time, all thanks to the unpleasant behaviour of commoner Swami Om. The 59-year-old has repeatedly invited fights with other housemates and uttered controversial words.
Still, all the contestants tolerated him and gave him more chances. But, things got out of control recently when Swami reportedly threw his piss on celebrity participant Bani J. No, we are not kidding. The shameful act happened during the captaincy task where the duo was pitted against each other.
Following an uproar by the contestants, the showmakers then asked Swami Om to leave the show. What he did next was equally shocking. According to a BollywoodLife report, the self-proclaimed godman refused to leave the house despite several warnings by Bigg Boss himself.
The report further states that the security was called in to escort Swami Om out of the house due to his non-cooperation.
We hope that things get normal on 'Bigg Boss' soon. Now, it would be really interesting to see how Salman reacts to this disgraceful incident.
The episode will telecast tonight.
