Ekta Kapoor

Here's what happened when Ekta Kapoor was asked to choose between 'Tulsi' and 'Parvati'

 Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati dominated the television industry for eight long years.

Here&#039;s what happened when Ekta Kapoor was asked to choose between &#039;Tulsi&#039; and &#039;Parvati&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television Industry's most successful producer Ekta Kapoor is riding high on success this year. After few smashing web series, her film 'Veere Di Wedding' starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania wreaked havoc at the Box Office. Ekta recently shared a picture with one of the first actresses she introduced to the TV industry, Sakshi Tanwar. But more than the picture, a comment that asked Ekta to choose between two of her most important characters has grabbed the eyeballs.

Sharing her picture with Sakshi Tanwar, Ekta wrote, "A pout and a smile with glee .... a little me and a little we.... a happy Sunday with Sakshi."

 

 

In the same picture, veteran journalist Bhawana Somaya threw the most difficult question of the millennium at Ekta but like always she answered it like a pro. "Who do you like more? Tulsi? or Parvati?, " Bhawana's comment read.

Ekta countered her question with a question, she asked, "What do you like more maam? Your left eye or right eye?"

However, she finally answered her question and gave the best reply that can make both Sakshi and Smriti Irani really happy. She wrote, "kidding, I like both as both made me who I am."

For the unversed, Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati dominated the television industry for eight long years. Their shows 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' respectively were the most successful series of that era. 

Some are still grateful to Ekta for giving the industry two stellar actresses while some still vent it out against her for giving birth to the saas-bahu sagas. Post the shows, Smriti went ahead and joined BJP, while Sakshi remained faithful to the small screen and starred in 'Bade Acche Laget Hai' another successful series by Ekta and also starred in 'Dangal' alongside Aamir. 

She is also seen in ALT Balaji's 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat' alongside Ram Kapoor.

