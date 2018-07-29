हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan spills magic in Britain with her violet ensemble -See pic

TV industry's fashion queen Hina Khan is holidaying in London with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some breathtaking pictures of herself and we must say London looks a little more beautiful because of her. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV industry's fashion queen Hina Khan is holidaying in London with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some breathtaking pictures of herself and we must say London looks a little more beautiful because of her.

Check out the pictures here:

 

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 

 

Recently, the actress shocked everyone when she said that she doesn't remember a single thing about Bigg Boss 11. 

 Hina stood as a finalist on the show which made her immensely popular. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hina talked about the show and how she actually keeps forgetting things. She told the daily, “People saw me in a different light. I got a lot of appreciation about how I look. I knew this is a change for me.”

Talking further about her experience inside 'Bigg Boss 11' house, Hina said, “I don’t. I don’t even remember. I swear. Everybody knows that I have this problem of forgetting everything. I don’t remember anything. I actually don’t remember anything about my show which I did for eight years. Isn’t it strange? This is how I am in real life. I move on very easily.”

Well, this makes us wonder whether she has actually forgotton her Bigg Boss journey or chose to forget it since Hina received a lot of backlash for making some distasteful comments about people in and outside the house.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up

Tags:
Hina Khanrocky jaiswalBigg Boss 11priyank sharmaluv tyagi

