Hina Khan to make special appearance in Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopda's Bepannah

New Delhi: Amid rumours of playing Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan is making guest appearances in Colors channel's shows. Hina recently appeared in Shashank Vyas's Roop and now the actress is all set to perform a special dance number in Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopda starring Bepannah.

In the ongoing episodes, it was seen that Aditya (Harshad Chopda) has proposed marriage to Zoya (Jennifer Winget). Although both sets of parents are against the marriage, Zoya-Aditya have decided to take the plunge despite hurdles.

In a video shared by fan page, Hina Khan was seen shooting for a special sequence with Jennifer and Harshad. The videos show Hina performing a dance number on Aditya-Zoya's sangeet ceremony. Check it out

Bepannah has reached an interesting stage where Zoya and Adi are finally together. They are madly in love and will finally tie the knot despite all the hindrances.

Jennifer, who has been in the television industry for quite some time, became a huge sensation after she played the character of a psychotic woman named Maya in 'Beyhadh'. The audience has always seen Jennifer as a docile, shy character but when she aced the negative portrayal with such finesse, the viewers were dumbstruck. The actress now plays the lead role in TV show Bepannah.

Her character Zoya is the complete opposite of Maya but Jennifer knows how to get into the skin of the characters designed for her with ease.

'Bepannah' is produced under the banner of Cinevistaas and this would be Jennifer's second collaboration with Cinevistaas after 'Beyhadh'.