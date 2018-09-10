हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's 'London diaries' will give you major vacation goals-See pic

Check out her pics!

Hina Khan's 'London diaries' will give you major vacation goals-See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is the ultimate fashion diva in the television industry. We have seen her unparalleled fashion sense in the reality show as well. The stunning actress is currently holidaying in London with her family but this her boyfriend Rocky has not accompanied her.  Hina has Instagrammed some pictures from her exotic holidays and we bet her pics will force you to take a break from your mundane schedule and head to an exotic location.

Sharing some pictures, Hina wrote, "Look, like, buy and flaunt #LondonShopping ..there’s no happy life, there are only happy days! Make the most of it.. Enjoy the little things."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Another caption read, "Style is about something that comes within you So it’s everywhere around me.. #LondonDiaries.  @stylesplash_in."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

"Turn your face to the sun and all of the shadows fall behind you let’s look at the sunny side of everything #ABeautifulSunnyDay #LondonDiaries #TheKhans #Family  @stylesplash_in."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

