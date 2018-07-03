हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
18 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The video is from the days when the real-life couple played the on-screen hit 'Jodi', Karan and Nandini in the popular television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Hiten Tejwani shares throwback video with wife Gauri Pradhan from their Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular television actors, Hiten Tejwani took to Instagram on July 3 to share an adorable throwback video with his wife Gauri Pradhan. The video is from the days when the real-life couple played the on-screen hit 'Jodi', Karan and Nandini in the popular television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. It was 18 years ago today, on July 3, 2000, that the first episode was aired. On the occasion, Hiten took to Instagram to express his gratitude to all of those who were a part of his and Gauri's journey. He also wrote that Nandini and Karan were their (Hiten and Gauri) most favourite characters.

He wrote, “Our most favourite characters #karan and #nandini ...what a journey ..#18yearsofkyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi..Thank u all who were part of this journey ..including my fans ..Thank u”

 

Well, we bet you will agree that the couple looks great together, be it on-screen or off-screen. Hiten was also seen in season 11 of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. His and Gauri's love was evident when the latter entered the show as a guest and gave a heart-warming message to her hubby.

Talking about 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers, was the creative brain behind the show that changed the face of Indian television. The show featured cabinet minister Smriti Irani, who was the leading lady of the soap. Her character Tulsi Virani conquered every household with her spellbinding emotions. 'KSBBT' ruled television for over eight years.

