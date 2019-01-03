Hiten Tejwani to play ACP in murder mystery web show 'The Investigation'

New Delhi: Actor Hiten Tejwani, popular for his work in TV shows like 'Kutumb' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', will be seen as an ACP in a murder mystery web show titled 'The Investigation'.

"The Investigation" will explore the journey of a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, with Leena Jumani playing Hiten's wife.

"The show exposes a murder mystery and revolves around my role. The several twists and turns in the plot interested me to be a part of the crime thriller and it was a different and enjoyable experience shooting for this short-format content," Hiten said in a statement.

"I am sure audiences will be glued to the show and will enjoy watching it as much as we did filming it," he added.

Eros Now Quickie will present the short-form series, which will premiere on Eros Now on Sunday.

"With the Quickie offering, we are creating high quality short form programming that engages and enhances viewer experience. 'The Investigation' is a series with a riveting narrative that promises to capture audiences on the go," said Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group.