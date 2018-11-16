हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hugh Grant to join Nicole Kidman in HBO Series 'The Undoing'

Actor Hugh Grant is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming series "The Undoing".

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Hugh Grant is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming series "The Undoing".

The six-episode series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's book "You Should Have Known", reported Variety.

The story revolves around Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She's a successful therapist, has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. 

Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Grant's character of Jonathan is described as an acclaimed pediatric oncologist, devoted husband to Grace and doting father, whose past undergoes scrutiny when he suddenly disappears, leading to a chain of terrible revelations.

