Hunar Gandhi

Hunar Gandhi to play classy, ambitious lady in Patiala Babes

Actor Hunar Gandhi will play a "classy and ambitious lady" in the upcoming show "Patiala Babes".

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Hunar Gandhi will play a "classy and ambitious lady" in the upcoming show "Patiala Babes".

"I am fortunate to get a character that adds to the story of the show and this satisfies the artiste in me. I have never done this kind of a role in the past so, it`s the chance to present my different avatar on TV," Hunar said in a statement.

"The show describes realistic situations through an engaging story line. Although I have never worked with any of the actors in the show previously, I am really looking forward to doing some great work," she added.

Actresses Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma are also part of the show.

"Patiala Babes" revolves around a mother-daughter relationship. It will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

