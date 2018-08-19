हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Winget

I like to do something that challenges me: Jennifer Winget

"Bepannaah" actress Jennifer Winget likes to challenge herself with each of her projects.

I like to do something that challenges me: Jennifer Winget

New Delhi: "Bepannaah" actress Jennifer Winget likes to challenge herself with each of her projects.

"I like to do something that challenges me. I like to do something different from my previous characters," Jennifer told IANS.

"I have been fortunate enough to be offered characters and projects that challenge me and that are different from the characters that I have played. I am just very lucky to be given that opportunities time and again," added the actress, who got associated with Skechers Hi-Lites.

She is appreciated for her fashion sense. Asked about coming out with a her fashion line, she said: "Never say never."

Tags:
Jennifer WingetbepannahbeyhahdAdityaHarshad Chopda

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close