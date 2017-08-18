close
I never wanted Khloe and Lamar spin-off: Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says she never wanted to take part in "Khloe & Lamar" and the spin-off show was her ex-husband's idea.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:17
I never wanted Khloe and Lamar spin-off: Khloe Kardashian
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says she never wanted to take part in "Khloe & Lamar" and the spin-off show was her ex-husband's idea.

The 33-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filmed the series about her relationship with Lamar Odom, 37, over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.

"I never wanted to do 'Khloe & Lamar'; my ex-husband did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who cancelled it. It was way too much," Khloe told The Hollywood Reporter.

Lamar and Khloe split in 2013 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was put on hold in 2015 when Lamar collapsed in a brothel in Nevada after an alcohol and drugs binge and Khloe helped him to recover.

Khloe and Lamar finally divorced in 2016.

Khloe Kardashian

