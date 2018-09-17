हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

I'm seen as a fierce and opinionated woman post Bigg Boss: Hina Khan

Meanwhile, Hina will be seen reprising the role of Komolika, in "Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2".

I&#039;m seen as a fierce and opinionated woman post Bigg Boss: Hina Khan

Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan believes "Bigg Boss" helped her showcase her real personality, which is that of a woman who does not shy away from speaking her mind.

The actor became one of the most talked about contestants on the 11th edition of the reality TV show, which has just begun its new season. 

"People look at me as a fierce, opinionated, different type of girl who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. I've always been like this. I feel that's the way one should be," Hina told PTI. 

"Be imperfect and make mistakes. People might judge you that time but in the long run, it'll be your work which will take you ahead. You'll be judged on the basis of your progress, they'll never remember these three and a half months," she added. 

The actor says while contestants might go through a series of judgements inside the house, once out, it's their responsibility to make something good. 

"I concentrated on my projects and did good work. I don't think your image can change forever through 'Bigg Boss.' Your image is in your own hands."

Hina will appear on the 12th season of "Bigg Boss" to hand out tasks to the contestants on the Colors show. This season will again see some commoners being locked in the house for three months with celebrity contestants. 

"My transformation happened through Bigg Boss but at the same time I feel the memory of it is very short. A new season comes and then you have new set of favourite contestants.

"So the ultimate goal of anyone, whether an actor or commoner is, when you get out of the house, you've to work otherwise you'll be forgotten. The show will give you platform but then you've to keep proving yourself." 

Meanwhile, Hina will be seen reprising the role of Komolika, in "Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2".

 

Tags:
Hina KhanBigg Boss 11Bigg Boss 12Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2Komolika

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close