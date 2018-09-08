हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

Irfan Pathan misses Kapil Sharma on television; the comedian promises to be back soon—Read tweets

Well, reports are that the comedian will indeed be back soon with a new show.

Irfan Pathan misses Kapil Sharma on television; the comedian promises to be back soon—Read tweets

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted on Saturday that he misses Kapil Sharma's show on television. The much-talented cricketer further expressed his wish to see Kapil back on screen, entertaining us all! While we couldn't agree more with Irfan, the tweet got a reply from the comedian himself.

Check out Irfan's tweet here:

As a reply, Kapil wrote, “Sure irfan bhai.. will b back soon .. thanks for ur love n best wishes”

Well, reports are that the comedian will indeed be back soon with a new show. The actor-comedian had a rough patch lately accusing a journalist of maligning his image through negative reportage. He went on a break of sorts post the incident and failure of his last show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma'.

More recently, a pic of Kapil running on a beach found its way to the internet and it showed that the comedy king is preparing hard to get back in shape.

Kapil, who was already popular for his stand-up comedy, became a household name after he made a splash on television with a show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013. The show was one of the most popular programmes on Indian TV. Later, he returned to TV with a show named The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. However, things went awry for the comedian soon after he had an ugly spat with his team member Sunil Grover.

Well, looks like the comedian will indeed be back soon to entertain us all!

Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowIrfan Pathan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close