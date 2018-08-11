Is Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopda starrer Bepannah coming to an end? Here's the truth

New Delhi: One of the leading shows on television Bepannah starring the gorgeous Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda completed 100 episodes recently. The team celebrated the success of the TV show but now we hear that the makers are reportedly planning to pull the plug on the show.

According to a Spotboye report, Bepannahh was earlier slated to be a finite series but got an extended due to fans' demand sometime back, but now the makers have decided to not stretch it any further and may go off air by September. The show has successfully completed 100 episodes and has raked in great reviews so far.

Although the show is doing great in terms of TRP and popularity, the makers will reportedly end it by September. A new character by the name of Arshad aka Taher Shabbir Mithaiwala has joined the cast but he has been told that it is only a month long assignment.

In the ongoing track, Aditya(Harshad Chopda) can be seen madly in love with Zoya (Jennifer Winget) and is looking for ways to tell her about his feelings to her but is unable to do so because of some or the other reasons. The show treated its fans with some extremely romantic scenes between the two leads but now it seems that a new entrant will cause rifts between them.

So whether Aditya will succeed in proposing Zoya or not only time can tell but till then stay tuned for more updates.