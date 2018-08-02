हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Srishty Rode

Ishqbaaz actress Srishty Rode to be a part of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 12'?

Every year, a tentative list of contestants floats on the internet.

Ishqbaaz actress Srishty Rode to be a part of Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 12&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Television actress Srishty Rode, who plays a pivotal part in daily soap 'Ishaqbaaz' will reportedly be seen as one of the contestants inside the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 12.

The buzz about the show has already started. It will be hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan and obviously, the fans are desperately waiting for the makers to announce the official date of telecast soon.

Meanwhile, according to Timesofindia.com, Srishty, who is a known telly face happens to be the first contestant who has come on board. Quoting a source, the report states that Srishty has signed on the dotted lines and will be seen as a participant inside 'Bigg Boss 12'.

Every year, a tentative list of contestants floats on the internet and this time too buzz is strong that several known faces from TV and film industry will be seen inside the reality show.

Last season was one of the most entertaining in the history of the game show. Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner while Hina Khan stood second. Producer Vikas Gupta bagged the third spot respectively.

However, no official names have been announced by the makers of the show as yet.

Are you excited for 'Bigg Boss 12'?

 

