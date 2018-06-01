Ishqbaaz star Shrenu Parikh's #MeToo track in the show creates a stir, actress opens up on facing molestation at 6

New Delhi: One of the popular faces on television, Shrenu Parikh is currently seen playing the role of Gauri in daily soap 'Ishqbaaz'. The show has created quite a stir amongst viewers after it touched upon a #MeToo track where Gauri's character is molested and the other female leads join forces to avenge the wrongdoing.
While the show presents a sensitive issue to the forefront and tries to encourage women to be open about their ordeal and talk about it, the actress has also revealed how in real life she faced molestation at the age of 6.
She took to her Instagram and wrote: "As a kid I used to spend my vacations at my grandparents’ town! Those days we travelled in a local bus! And when the seats used to be occupied my grandfather used to request someone to share the seatfor me! Similarly one uncle offered to nanu that “il make her sit on my lap”. He willingly agreed thought atleast I won’t get tired, he made me sit on his lap!
Me as a child couldn’t know what’s gonna happen to me I dozed off, only woke up to the feeling of being inappropriately being touched by that uncle!
I could sensesomethings wrong but I went all numb and thought it’s ok for him to hold me like that! I could see my naanu standing a little away from me but couldn’t tell him anything not then not later!
I wish I would have spoken about it, I wish that man would’ve gotten his share of punishment for molesting a6 year old! Not once but so many such incidents have happened , I’ve known from my friends but we never talk about it! Never raise our voices cz we r scared of how the society will eventually not believe us and we don’t stand for ourselves! What’s happening with Gauri is something I’m sure we all have faced on some or the other level in our lives!
And that’s why m so glad we did this track so that women can come out and speak. If we don’t own our truth nobody else will. This is just a small attempt to create a space for all of us to share our stories and raise our voices!
#ishqbaaaz
#metoo"
She even thanked her fans for liking her act on the show.
Thankyou everyone for so much appreciation, more than that the acknowledgement of me and my team trying to send across a #metoo msg!@Harneetsin @gulenaghmakhan @lamoshh thankyou guys for making it easy for me
— Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikh11) May 31, 2018
Meanwhile, her co-star and lead actor in the show Nakuul Mehta too lauded the actress for her powerful act. He tweeted about the same.
You were phenomenal, Shrenster! Saw the EPs last night. The combination of vulnerability & raw strength which you bring to your character is beautiful. @shrenuparikh11 #Ishqbaaaz https://t.co/qoAkSuphIL
— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 1, 2018
'Ishqbaaz' was first telecast on June 27, 2016. The show features Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo, who portray Shivaay, Omkara, and Rudra, the three heirs of the Oberoi family.
It is one of the popular dramas on TV at present.