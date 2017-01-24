Jackie Chan on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – See PICS
Mumbai: Legendary Chinese actor-martial arts exponent Jackie Chan made his presence felt on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ team.
Kapil took to Twitter to thank actor Sonu Sood for making his dream come true.
He tweeted:
It's like a dream come true.. thank u brother @SonuSood for bringing @EyeOfJackieChan sir.. lots of love n best wishes always :)))
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) 23 January 2017
Here’s how Sood responded:
U deserve the sky my bro. Had so much fun. Love u always. https://t.co/S7QflK5Ygz
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) 23 January 2017
Chan was on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote the Indo-Chinese film which also stars Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.
Check out the photos of the veteran with Sharma’s humorous team here:
This is a dream come true .... have grown up watching him , it's a great great honour. FAN moment thanks sir @SonyTV coming soon #TKSS pic.twitter.com/97Co1ZbBI2
— kiku sharda (@kikusharda) 23 January 2017
Yayy yayyyyy! The legend Jackie chan in the house @haanjichandan @kikusharda @kingaliasgar @mishrasugandha pic.twitter.com/JRX0CVGMHp
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 23 January 2017
Thank u @SonuSood for making this possible for us! #TKSS @preeti_simoes pic.twitter.com/jL2qNUwpYw
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 23 January 2017
Oh my godddd guess whoz on our showwww all thanks to @SonuSood! @kingaliasgar @preeti_simoes pic.twitter.com/zykA5wjzzG
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 23 January 2017
Oh my godddd!! Guess whoz on our show! All thanks to @SonuSood @preeti_simoes pic.twitter.com/E2RNlS5Z5f
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 23 January 2017
‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is an action-comedy slated to release on February 3.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Mahira Khan expresses desire to promote 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan
- Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations
- Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan
- Jallikattu issue: No law is infallible, says Kamal Haasan
- Priyanka Chopra says she misses speaking in Hindi – WATCH ‘Live with Kelly’ teasers
- Priyanka Chopra says she misses speaking in Hindi – WATCH ‘Live with Kelly’ teasers
- The Kapil Sharma Show: THIS international superstar made the comedian say 'Oh My God'
- Priyanka Chopra gears up for ‘Live with Kelly’
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff opens up about his crush; Jackie Shroff talks about the leading lady of his times
- When Sunny Leone played mother to Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan!