Jackie Chan on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – See PICS

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:36
Mumbai: Legendary Chinese actor-martial arts exponent Jackie Chan made his presence felt on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ team.

Kapil took to Twitter to thank actor Sonu Sood for making his dream come true.

He tweeted:

Here’s how Sood responded:

Chan was on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote the Indo-Chinese film which also stars Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.

Check out the photos of the veteran with Sharma’s humorous team here:

‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is an action-comedy slated to release on February 3.

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:36

