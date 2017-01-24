Jackie Chan on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – See PICS

Mumbai: Legendary Chinese actor-martial arts exponent Jackie Chan made his presence felt on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ team.

Kapil took to Twitter to thank actor Sonu Sood for making his dream come true.

He tweeted:

It's like a dream come true.. thank u brother @SonuSood for bringing @EyeOfJackieChan sir.. lots of love n best wishes always :))) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) 23 January 2017

Here’s how Sood responded:

U deserve the sky my bro. Had so much fun. Love u always. https://t.co/S7QflK5Ygz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) 23 January 2017

Chan was on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote the Indo-Chinese film which also stars Indian actors Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani.

Check out the photos of the veteran with Sharma’s humorous team here:

This is a dream come true .... have grown up watching him , it's a great great honour. FAN moment thanks sir @SonyTV coming soon #TKSS pic.twitter.com/97Co1ZbBI2 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) 23 January 2017

Oh my godddd!! Guess whoz on our show! All thanks to @SonuSood @preeti_simoes pic.twitter.com/E2RNlS5Z5f — Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 23 January 2017

‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is an action-comedy slated to release on February 3.