close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra's fun date on 'Koffee With Karan'!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:17
Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra&#039;s fun date on &#039;Koffee With Karan&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: This has been by far a crackling season of filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' chat show. Besides celebrities being a little too cautious, the fun pairing of various jodis on the show has won our hearts.

After Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's high voltage chemistry on the show, the New Year's was set on pace with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in their first time ever television appearance on any show.

Now, the latest promo has none other than Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra talking their hearts out on the show. It surely looks like a fun episode. Earlier, Sid had shared an inside picture from the shoot. 

Sid and Jackky baby will star together in 'Reload'. 

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:17

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.