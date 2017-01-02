Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra's fun date on 'Koffee With Karan'!

New Delhi: This has been by far a crackling season of filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' chat show. Besides celebrities being a little too cautious, the fun pairing of various jodis on the show has won our hearts.

After Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's high voltage chemistry on the show, the New Year's was set on pace with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in their first time ever television appearance on any show.

Now, the latest promo has none other than Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra talking their hearts out on the show. It surely looks like a fun episode. Earlier, Sid had shared an inside picture from the shoot.

Most fun I have had on a cup of koffee, thank you @karanjohar n @Asli_Jacqueline #koffeewithkaran pic.twitter.com/8CubcSdiG3 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 24, 2016

Sid and Jackky baby will star together in 'Reload'.