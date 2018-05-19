'Jamai Raja' actor Ravi Dubey emulates Ranveer Singh's look from Padmaavat-See pics

New Delhi: Famous television actor and show host Ravi Dubey, who will make his Bollywood debut with 3 Dev, recently emulated Ranveer Singh's character Alauddin Khilji. Ravi looks hauntingly similar to Ranveer in the pictures that have surfaced on the internet. The look is apparently for his new show Sabse Smart Kaun.

Ravi shared the picture of himself donning the Khilji look and captioned, “This one was so much fun #new #promo out today #SabseSmartKaun#comingsoon @starplus @nikuld@optimystixmedia @vipuldshahofficial the magician behind the look is the awesome @preetisheel.”

According to reports, the channel has come up with this new game show titled 'Sabse Smart Kaun' which will be different from the usual fiction shows. The new show is likely to replace ‘Ikyawann’ from June.

On the work front, Ravi Dubey will be seen in 3 Dev alongside Kunal Roy Kapur and Karan Singh Grover.

Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Alone opposite his wife Bipasha Basu in 2015. This would be his first film after marriage. While Ravi Dubey hosts a singing reality show called 'Rising Star'. He was last seen in Bollywood film 'U R My Jaan' in 2011.

Kunaal Roy Kapoor has previously worked in Delhi Belly, Kalaakandi and more. Kay Kay was last seen in Baa Baaa Black Sheep.

The film is directed by Ankoosh Bhatt and is slated to release on June 1, 2018.