Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

Jazz Sodhi playing negative lead in Zee TV's 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'

The actress revealed that the shooting of the show has begun already

Jazz Sodhi playing negative lead in Zee TV&#039;s &#039;Aap Ke Aa Jane Se&#039;

Punjabi film actress Jazz Sodhi will play the negative lead role in Zee TV's 'Apke Aa Jane Se'. The show is telecasted at 9:30 Pm on Zee Tv and the actress will soon makeher entry in the show. The name of Jazz's character is Nisha.

In an exclusive chat, the actress revealed that she has always liked taking up challenging roles. The actress further revealed that the shooting of the show has begun already and it will soon be telecasted. Jazz also said that she is happy and proud of herself to be a part of such a big show.

The actress also played the character of Sursuri in the popular television show 'Iccha Pyaari Nagin'. Jazz is known for her versatile acting skills and for opting for challenging roles. She has also been the face of brands like Pears, Nutralite, Aamla Hair oil.

The actress is also known by the name of Jaswinder Kaur and made her debut in the film industry with Punjabi movie titled 'Main Teri Tu Mera'.

