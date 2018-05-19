Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda look like a dream couple in the new promo of Bepannah-Watch

New Delhi: After impressing the audience as Maya in Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget is currently slaying as Zoya in Colors channel's Bepannah opposite Harshad Chopda, who essays the charcater of Aditya in the TV series. The makers have dropped a new promo of Bepannah featuring Zoya and Aditya in a romantic role.

Check out the video:

Decked in a red gown Jennifer looks ethereal while Harshad ups the fashion in a black tuxedo. They seem to be much in love as they twirl and dance but their romantic moment is short-lived as Apurva Agnihotri, who is possibly a villain in their impending love story, enters the scene.

Jennifer, who has been in the television industry for quite some time, became a huge sensation after she played the character of a psychotic woman named Maya in 'Beyhadh'. The audience has always seen Jennifer as a docile, shy character but when she aced the negative portrayal with such finesse, the viewers were dumbstruck. The actress now plays the lead role in TV show Bepannah.

Her character Zoya is the complete opposite of Maya but Jennifer knows how to get into the skin of the characters designed for her with ease. Although the romantic angl e in 'Bepannah' is yet to begin, the viewers are already enjoying the bittersweet moments of Jennifer and Harshad in Bepannah.

'Bepannah' is produced under the banner of Cinevistaas and this would be Jennifer's second collaboration with Cinevistaas after 'Beyhadh'.