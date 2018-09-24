हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda to tie the knot in Bepannah?

Popular television show Bepannah has reached an interesting leg. The recent episodes have shown that Jennifer Winget aka Zoya is determined to marry Arshad despite Aditya (Harshad Chopda)'s attempt to stop him. Till now it has been shown that Zoya has not realised her love for Adity but she is slowly coming to realise.

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda to tie the knot in Bepannah?

New Delhi: Popular television show Bepannah has reached an interesting leg. The recent episodes have shown that Jennifer Winget aka Zoya is determined to marry Arshad despite Aditya (Harshad Chopda)'s attempt to stop him. Till now it has been shown that Zoya has not realised her love for Adity but she is slowly coming to realise.

In the last episode, Aditya after his failed attempts in making Zoya realise her feelings for him stops trying but makes sure to be with her on her wedding day. He accompanies her to the mandap despite people wanting him to leave the venue. However, the new promo released by the Colors channel shows that Zoya will not marry Arshad. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the promo shared by Colors, Aditya can be seen putting vermillion in Zoya's forehead. He then takes her to his house, which shocks his mother Anjana, who asks him to choose between Zoya or her. To which, Aditya says that he will never leave Zoya.

We just can't wait to see Zoya as Mrs Aditya Hooda!

Jennifer, who has been in the television industry for quite some time, became a huge sensation after she played the character of a psychotic woman named Maya in 'Beyhadh'. The audience has always seen Jennifer as a docile, shy character but when she aced the negative portrayal with such finesse, the viewers were dumbstruck. The actress now plays the lead role in TV show Bepannah.

Her character Zoya is the complete opposite of Maya but Jennifer knows how to get into the skin of the characters designed for her with ease. 

'Bepannah' is produced under the banner of Cinevistaas and this would be Jennifer's second collaboration with Cinevistaas after 'Beyhadh'.

Jennifer Winget Harshad Chopda bepannah Zoya Aditya Arshad

