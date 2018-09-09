हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget ditches her Zoya avatar, raises the heat in black-See pics

Check out her pics!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television industry's hottest actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently ruling the roost as Zoya in Bepannah, took the social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. Touted as the most talented and sought-after actresses in the TV industry, Jennifer has Instagrammed some pictures from her latest photoshoot and that will completely blow your mind.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, "On an average I fall in love 7 times a year. Only 6 times, it’s with shoes. Shoe Love is True Love. Must explain why I have 6 different pairs of these comfy #SkecherStreet Hi-lites beauts from @skechersindia."

"You know what they say, Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she’ll conquer the world. Me? Fame has done but little. I remember my roots and still have my feet firm on the ground. I just wear #SkecherStreet Hi-lites shoes from @skechersindia, "another caption read.

After an impressive stint as a baddie in Colors channel's Beyhadh, Jennifer currently essays the role of docile girl Zoya in Bepannah, which also stars Harshad Chopda as the main lead. The show is going through one of its prime phases where Harshad as Aditya is in love with Zoya but she has almost turned a deaf ear to his proposal because of a mistake that Aditya committed.

