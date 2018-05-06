Jennifer Winget had once shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan-Watch

New Delhi: Actress Jennifer Winget, who is hailed as one of most gorgeous television actresses, started off as a child artist in the film 'Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya' in 2000 and later appeared in 'Kuch Na Kaho' in 2003. A video featuring Jennifer Winget, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan is going viral on the social media.

The video is from the 2003 film 'Kuch Na Kaho' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Jennifer essayed the role of Aishwarya's younger sister in the film. The video is a proof that Jennifer was always a great actress and never felt nervous in front of the camera.

Jennifer, who has been in the television industry for quite some time, became a huge sensation after she played the character of a psychotic woman named Maya in 'Beyhadh'. The audience has always seen Jennifer as a docile, shy character but when she aced the negative portrayal with such finesse, the viewers were dumbstruck. The actress now plays the lead role in TV show Bepannah.

Her character Zoya is the complete opposite of Maya but Jennifer knows how to get into the skin of the characters designed for her with ease. Although the romantic angle in 'Bepannah' is yet to begin, the viewers are already enjoying the bittersweet moments of Jennifer and Harshad in Bepannah.

'Bepannah' is produced under the banner of Cinevistaas and this would be Jennifer's second collaboration with Cinevistaas after 'Beyhadh'.