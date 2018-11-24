हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda's Bepannah to go off air

Popular television show Bepannah starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda will go off air soon, confirm the makers. As per the latest reports, the lead actors are in no mood to make their digital debut with this project and hence the makers have decided to pull if off completely.

New Delhi: Popular television show Bepannah starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda will go off air soon, confirm the makers. As per the latest reports, the lead actors are in no mood to make their digital debut with this project and hence the makers have decided to pull if off completely.

 "The show is going off air. The channel and the makers were trying hard to convince Jennifer and Harshad to continue the show. However, despite all the efforts and persuasion, they didn't give a final nod. The show is about the two. Without them, it won't make sense to continue it. And today the final call has been taken, and it will be pulled off completely, " a source close to the makers told.

The show has currently taken a leap and both Aditya and Zoya have gone their seperate ways. The changes were made to further stretch the show but now the script 
However, there are reports that the script would be altered again in order to meet the demand. "The script would be changed now. The team is working overnight on the screenplay, " a source told BollywoodLife.

The reports of Bepannah going off air had really saddened the fans and they had also started a hashtag #DontEndBepannah on Twitter, which had compelled the makers to stretch the show but it seems that no one can save the show from shutting.

