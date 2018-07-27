हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopda's 'shower scene' in Bepannah sets the temperatures soaring-Watch

Bepannah features Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda as the leads

Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopda&#039;s &#039;shower scene&#039; in Bepannah sets the temperatures soaring-Watch
Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Television beauty Jennifer Winget is currently seen as Zoya Siddiqui in Colors channels' Bepannah alongside Harshad Chopda who plays the male lead Aditya Hooda. In the upcoming episodes, the audience can finally see love blossoming between the two leads. Recently, a shower sequel was aired on television which has set the temperatures soaring.`

Check out the video shared by a fan club:

 

Aditya's mother asks Zoya to leave their house and in a hurry, she forgets her phone in Adi's room. When she realizes, she sneaks into his room to collect her phone but suddenly the door opens and a frazzled Zoya goes inside the bathroom to hide. Much to her surprise, Aditya enters the room in place of his mother. Following which, he founds Zoya hiding in the washroom as she by mistake breaks the shower knob. 

Both Zoya and Aditya get wet as they try to exit the washroom. Meanwhile, they are also spotted by Adi's mother Anjana.

Bepannah has now become one of the most watched shows on television now because of its interesting star cast and storyline. Jennifer, who was earlier seen as a psychopath Maya in Beyhadh, aces the character of a  happy go lucky girl in Bepannah.

The new promos promise a fun ride ahead and we can't wait to see Zoya and Aditya madly in love!

Tags:
Jennifer WingetHarshad ChopdabepannahZoya SiddiquiAditya HoodaColors channel

