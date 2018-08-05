हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange returns to eight season of 'American Horror Story'

Titled as 'American Horror Story Apocalypse', the TV series will see the actress reprising her original AHS roll of tragic and intrusive Constance Langdon.

Jessica Lange returns to eight season of &#039;American Horror Story&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: American actress Jessica Lange is all geared up to return in the upcoming eighth season of 'American Horror Story'.

Titled as 'American Horror Story Apocalypse', the TV series will see the actress reprising her original AHS roll of tragic and intrusive Constance Langdon, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

In the season four of the series, Langdon was seen taking custody of her neighbours' satanic offspring.

Besides Lange, the cast of the upcoming season will also include Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

Meanwhile, Joan Collins will also join the star-studded cast in the TV series.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror-drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Tags:
Jessica LangeAmerican Horror StoryKathy BatesEvan PetersAdina PorterEmma RobertsCheyenne Jackson

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close