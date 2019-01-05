हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar completes 20 years in the industry, pens a heartwarming note-See inside

Here's what she wrote

Juhi Parmar completes 20 years in the industry, pens a heartwarming note-See inside

New Delhi: Popular television actress Juhi Parmar, who is better known for her stint popular TV show Kumkum, has completed twenty long years in the television industry. Juhi became a household name after she played the lead role in Kumkum over a decade ago and later won the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Check out her long Instagram post:

Juhi is currently seen playing an important part in a supernatural thriller. Talking about her new role, Juhi had told an entertainment portal,  "I have done drama, comedy and mythology. Now, I wanted to try out a supernatural adventure," says Parmar on Tantra. "It aims to make people aware that it is not right. One cannot deny that it is prevalent all over the world, not just in India. It aims to tell them that such practices do not lead to any good."

On the personal front, Juhi is enjoying her life as a single mother. She and her husband Sachin Shroff got divorced in 2018. Juhi and Sachin featured together in TV shows such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Maa Exchange', 'Star Vivaah' to name a few.

 

 

 

Tags:
Juhi ParmarkukumtantraBigg BossSachin Shroff

