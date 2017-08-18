close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Justin Theroux skipped an audition for 'Friends'

Actor Justin Theroux has revealed he was offered an audition for "Friends", the show which made his wife Jennifer Aniston famous.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 16:06
Justin Theroux skipped an audition for &#039;Friends&#039;
Image Courtesy: TV Show Still

Los Angeles: Actor Justin Theroux has revealed he was offered an audition for "Friends", the show which made his wife Jennifer Aniston famous.

The popular 90s sitcom gave Aniston her breakthrough role of Rachel Green.

The 46-year-old actor admitted he is glad he missed the try-outs because he wouldn't have been prepared for the fame achieved by the stars of the show.
Recalling the audition opportunity in a new interview with Mr Porter's The Journal, Theroux said, "No, I didn't bother. I slept in that day. I wouldn't have been prepared for the fame."

Besides Aniston, "Friends" also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show has ten seasons and was aired from 1994 to 2004.

TAGS

Justin TherouxFriendsfriends auditionskipped auditionhollywood tv show

From Zee News

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock
Fashion

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane...

Tusshar Kapoor&#039;s flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
People

Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya...

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Akshay Kumar
People

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Aksh...

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct &#039;Wonder Woman 2&#039;
Movies

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct 'Wonder Woman 2...

Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Sidd...

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; with a look test—PICS
Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' wit...

&#039;Secret Superstar&#039; has many secret superstars: Aamir Khan
People

'Secret Superstar' has many secret superstars: Aa...

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s name for &#039;Race 3&#039;?
Movies

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Television

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video