Justin Theroux skipped an audition for 'Friends'

Los Angeles: Actor Justin Theroux has revealed he was offered an audition for "Friends", the show which made his wife Jennifer Aniston famous.

The popular 90s sitcom gave Aniston her breakthrough role of Rachel Green.

The 46-year-old actor admitted he is glad he missed the try-outs because he wouldn't have been prepared for the fame achieved by the stars of the show.

Recalling the audition opportunity in a new interview with Mr Porter's The Journal, Theroux said, "No, I didn't bother. I slept in that day. I wouldn't have been prepared for the fame."

Besides Aniston, "Friends" also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show has ten seasons and was aired from 1994 to 2004.