Kangana Ranaut agrees to have ‘Koffee With Karan’?

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who had made a special appearance on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ a few years back, may share the couch with her ‘Rangoon’ co-star Saif Ali Khan to promote the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial which also stars Shahid Kapoor.

According to a report in DNA, Kangy may join Saif and have ‘Koffee With Karan’.

The curly-haired beauty, who is seldom seen socialising with actresses from her league, hasn’t made her presence felt on the couch for quite some time now.

And if the speculation turns out to be true, it would be interesting to see how Saif and Kangana team up as guests on KJo’s show.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan had appeared on the show a few weeks back with her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star Sonam Kapoor while Shahid was accompanied by his real-life wife Mira Rajput.