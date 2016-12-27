Kangana Ranaut feels THIS about Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is straight-forward and extremely frank but equally controversial. It is the season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ and people are wondering if the beauty from Himachal will make her presence felt on Karan Johar’s talk show.

Well, according to a report, Kangana is very busy and may not appear on the show anytime soon.

A report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to an online portal quoted Kangana as saying this – “Well, I am not sure. I have a very busy schedule.”

"Actually I don’t watch these shows and I really have no idea about what’s the criteria for having a partner on that show,” Kangy added.

Interestingly, Kangana had made a brief appearance on the show’s season 3 along with Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor. But that’s a thing of the past now.

The curly-haired beauty, who has three National Awards to her credit, doesn’t socialise much with the “Bollywood biggies brigade”. She has made headlines for both pleasant and awkward reasons but that hasn’t stopped the lady from doing what she is good at – delivering applause worthy performances on screen.