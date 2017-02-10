Kangana Ranaut stuns Karan Johar on ‘Koffee With Karan’?
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is always politically incorrect. Best known for making blunt and strong statements, the curly-haired beauty reportedly stunned Karan Johar on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’.
According to a report in DNA, Kangana will appear on the show along with her ‘Rangoon’ co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.
Kangy, who was believed to have had problems with Shahid, apparently expressed her feelings about host Johar on the show. “Kangana told him that if she ever writes a biography, she will see to it that it will have a chapter on nepotism written by Karan! She made several strong statements like this. So much so, that at one point, even Karan didn’t know what to say,” DNA quoted a source as saying.
Interestingly, Kangy, was quite comfortable with both her co-star. Her target was of course, KJo!
Well, looks like Kangana made Karan taste of his own medicine on his own show!
However, the makers of the show haven’t yet confirmed the trio’s appearance.
