Zee News

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma asks for marriage tips from Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 10 grand finale—Watch videos

Kapil Sharma asks for marriage tips from Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 10 grand finale—Watch videos
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The most loved quiz show on television Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 is about to be over and to make the grand finale grander, the makers got ace comedian Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan together on the platform.

The channel shared some video clips on Twitter which give us a sneak peek into how amazing the grand finale episode is likely to be. In one of the videos, Kapil, who is set to marry girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 this year seeks marriage advice from none other than Big B. Watch their hilarious banter:

Kapil has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. Therefore, the fans of the comedian are happy to see him get back into the work gear and what better than KBC to make his presence felt.

KBC is based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show successfully for past 9 years. For season 3, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in to play the host.

Meanwhile, ace comedian will be getting hitched to longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, and the pre-wedding functions will begin two-three days in advance. The couple will reportedly be getting married at Ginni's hometown in Phagwara.

 

