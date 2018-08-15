हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma gearing up to make a comeback?

He has been on a break since March this year and seems to have put on some weight.

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Troubled star comedian Kapil Sharma, who made headlines for all wrong reasons in the recent past, is making the most of a much-needed break. However, he is contemplating returning to TV with a brand new show, but it may take a month or two.

According to a report in indianexpress.com, Kapil was extremely depressed after his fallout with former team members and the dismal failure of his first home production - Firangi. An ugly spat with journalist and his former team member Preet Simoes made matters worse for Kapil. Moreover, his new show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' couldn't quite strike a chord with the audience. 

He has been on a break since March this year and seems to have put on oodles of weight.

"But now, after spending a good amount of time travelling with his family, Kapil is rejuvenated and raring to get back to entertaining his audience. He has also decided to hire a personal trainer and get back in shape," indianexpress.com quoted a source as saying.

The channel which aired his shows 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' are keen to collaborate with him once again but they haven't yet made any official announcement yet. They are also thinking of a new concept for the brand new show, the report suggests.

A photograph of the comedian had surfaced in which he was seen carrying his pet dog in his arms.

