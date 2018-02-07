Kapil Sharma’s new show: Check out still from promo shoot

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma fans are eagerly looking forward to his new show because it’s been a while he has been out of action. His previous show – The Kapil Sharma Show - went off air sometime in July/August last year. And hence the anticipation!

A fan club of the star comedian took to Twitter to share a still from the sets of the show. Going by the photograph that has been shared, it looks as if it is from the promo shoot.

Check it out here:

Sharma’s new show will have most of his team members but Sunil Grover will not be a part of it for sure. Kapil and Sunil had fallout last year in March. The former had reportedly insulted the latter while returning from a successful tour Down Under.

Soon after Grover’s exit, TKSS arguably lost its charm. The TRP of the show got affected badly and Kapil couldn’t cope with the pressure. His health deteriorated and he had to call off shoot quite a few times at the eleventh hour.

To resurrect, he flew to Bengaluru to undergo treatment at an Ayurvedic clinic and returned to Mumbai to complete his film Firangi which released on December 1.

The film directed by Rajiev Dhingra and produced by Kapil proved to be a dud at the Box Office. It was Kapil’s second film after his debut Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and first venture as a film producer.

And now that Kapil is all set to return to the small screen, we are sure his fans will have all the reasons to celebrate and party harder.