Kapil Sharma’s new swanky vanity van pics will make your jaw drop

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is back in business and how! The star comedian, who is a household name, will soon make a splash on the small screen with a new TV show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. And guess what, not just a new show; Kapil has a new swanky vanity van too!

He took to Instagram to share a few images of the vanity van and these will make your jaw drop! We are sure the pics will even make Bollywood stars green with envy.

Take a look at some of the photos from the inside of the van:

My new vanity van designed by DC A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:16am PST

Make up room A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:14am PST

Interior A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:13am PST

According to the latest reports, FTWKS will be a lot different from his previous shows - Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show - which had film and sports personalities coming over as guests.

It looks likely that FTWKS will be a game show.

The new show, which has Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda on board will be of great significance for Kapil. The comedian didn’t have a pleasant 2017 and was marred with controversies. His fallout with Sunil Grover made headlines.

Soon after Grover’s exit, TKSS arguably lost its charm. The TRP of the show got affected badly and Kapil couldn’t cope with the pressure, reportedly. His health deteriorated and he had to call off shoot quite a few times at the eleventh hour.

To resurrect his health, he flew to Bengaluru to undergo treatment at an Ayurvedic clinic and returned to Mumbai to complete his film Firangi which released on December 1. The film directed by Rajiev Dhingra and produced by Kapil proved to be a dud at the Box Office. It was Kapil’s second film after his debut Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and first venture as a film producer.

And now that Kapil is all set to make a splash on the small screen once again, here’s wishing him all the best and success. The show will replace Super Dancer season 2 judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu during the weekend primetime slot.