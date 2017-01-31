close
Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:20
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is a disciplinarian - he rises early in the mornings, does his routine exercises, follows a strict diet and is early to bed in the evenings. And look who is taking inspiration from the Khiladi of Bollywood – its none other than Kapil Sharma.

Well, the star comedian took to Twitter to tell Akki that he is a “morning person” and that he is in the gym.

Check out Kapil’s tweet here:

Akshay may make an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his upcoming court room drama ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial, which also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Suurabh Shukla, is slated to release on February 10.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:20

