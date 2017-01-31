Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is a disciplinarian - he rises early in the mornings, does his routine exercises, follows a strict diet and is early to bed in the evenings. And look who is taking inspiration from the Khiladi of Bollywood – its none other than Kapil Sharma.
Well, the star comedian took to Twitter to tell Akki that he is a “morning person” and that he is in the gym.
Check out Kapil’s tweet here:
Paji @akshaykumar m in gym.. now u can't say that we r not a morning person.. don't be late ;) We r waiting. #JollyLLB2ontkss
— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) 31 January 2017
Akshay may make an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his upcoming court room drama ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.
The Subhash Kapoor directorial, which also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Suurabh Shukla, is slated to release on February 10.
