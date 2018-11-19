Kapil Sharma shoots 'KBC' season 10 grand finale with Amitabh Bachchan—See pics

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media handle and shared his pictures with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The king of comedy recently shot with Big B on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 10.

Check out his tweet and Instagram pictures:

Kapil has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. Therefore, the fans of the comedian are happy to see him get back into the work gear and what better than KBC to make his presence felt.

KBC is based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show successfully for past 9 years. For season 3, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in to play the host.

Meanwhile, ace comedian will be getting hitched to longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, and the pre-wedding functions will begin two-three days in advance. The couple will reportedly be getting married at Ginni's hometown in Phagwara.