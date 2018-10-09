Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover bury hatchet, to make comeback with comedy show?

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed about his comeback show and the fans have heaved a sigh of relief. The actor-comedian will be seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' soon on Sony TV, and he took to social media to inform his well-wishers about the same.

Kapil wrote: “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com”

His absence from the small screens had made the fans jittery. The family audience misses Kapil like no one else does. Meanwhile, his fallout with fellow comedian friend Sunil Grover is known to all.

Their on-stage camaraderie was the high point of several comedy shows they did together but when the duo went on separate paths, it broke a million hearts. But looks like the duo have let bygones be bygones. And who knows they might be seen together on stage again!

Kapil in an interview with Hindustan Times talked about his health, comeback show and Sunil Grover. When asked about the fallout with latter, Kapil said, “Sunil and I share a special bond of brotherhood with zero controversies. We were even together a few days back, sitting and laughing and discussing our upcoming projects. All the controversies are just spiced up by the fake news and apps. Things are not the way as [they’re] spiced up on social media. We may also be back on a comedy show soon.”

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.