Kapil Sharma thanks Aamir Khan - Here’s why

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is probably the only Bollywood superstar who hasn’t made his presence felt on Kapil Sharma’s TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ yet. However, the star comedian had a reason to thank him via Twitter.

Sharma, who hosted real-life Phogat sisters – Geeta Kumari and Babita Kumari – on his show recently, took to Twitter to thank the Mr. Perfectionist of Indian cinema for ‘Dangal’.

He attributed Geeta and Babita’s appearance on his show to Aamir and thus expressed his gratitude through a tweet.

His tweet read: “Thank u @aamir_khan sir for Dangal.. bcoz of u we r meeting with these beautiful people.. #phogatsisters #dangal (sic).”

Kapil’s show is one of Indian TV’s biggest platforms for movie stars to promote their films. But Aamir has seldom resorted to movie promotions by appearing on TV shows.

Interestingly, Aamir’s contemporaries – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have appeared on Kapil’s show on more than one occasion.

Here’s hoping to see Aamir with Kapil on TV soon!