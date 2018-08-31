हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma to team up with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh?

If this turns out to be true, then viewers will get an opportunity to see three supremely talented comedians sharing the same stage.

Pic courtesy: @@kapilsharma, @bharti.laughterqueen, @krushna30 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is expected to make a comeback on the small screen in the next few months. The star comedian, who has been out of action since March this year, is reportedly gearing up for a brand new show. And if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then he will join forces with his arch-rival Krushna Abhishek and former colleague Bharti Singh.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the makers of a show with Krushna and Bharti are planning to have Kapil too on board. And if this turns out to be true, then viewers will get an opportunity to see three supremely talented comedians sharing the same stage.

In the last few months, when Kapil was enjoying a much-needed break, he started a new venture by getting to Punjabi film production. He recently shared the teaser of a Punjabi film co-produced by his production company.

Kapil made headlines for all wrong reasons in 2017 and early this year.

Kapil, who was already popular for his stand-up comedy, became a household name after he made a splash on television with a show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013. The show was one of the most popular programmes on Indian TV. Later, he returned to TV with a show named The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. 

But things went awry for the comedian soon after he had an ugly spat with his team member Sunil Grover.

He stepped into film production with Firangi, which saw him essaying the role of a hero. The film which released on December 1, 2017, proved to be a dud at the Box Office. After about 3 months, Kapil made a comeback of sorts with TV show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But the show failed to strike a chord with the audience. 

Now, he seems to be determined to bounce back with a bigger and a better show.

 

Kapil SharmaKrushna AbhishekBharti SinghKapil Sharma showsComedy Circus

